SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Trading Down 2.2%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.00. 20,975,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 4,932,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SRC Energy stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.06% of SRC Energy worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

