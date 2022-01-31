SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

