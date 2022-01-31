SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.93. Approximately 349,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 413,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.13.

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

