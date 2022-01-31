Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Up 71.4% in January

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SLNG opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

