StableXSwap Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $61.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,423.27 or 0.99871215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00074557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00020721 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00028674 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00433024 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

