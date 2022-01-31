Stacks Market Capitalization Hits $1.95 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $33.94 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,478,171 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

