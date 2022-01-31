Stafi (FIS) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $2.69 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00182144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073212 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00373469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

