Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,800 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 104,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.07 on Monday. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.63 million during the quarter.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

