Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $2.61 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $309,457.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,672.11 or 0.06956776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.38 or 0.99888551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

