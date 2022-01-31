Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.99 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $109.57 million and $2.99 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00114298 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

