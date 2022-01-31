Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,641 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.51% of Stantec worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 824.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,685,000 after buying an additional 953,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 919,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 97.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of STN opened at $52.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

