STASIS EURO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.03 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002983 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $118.84 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 104,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

