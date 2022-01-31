Steel Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 89,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,651,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

