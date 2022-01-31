Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Up 7.6%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH) was up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.30 ($0.34) and last traded at €0.29 ($0.32). Approximately 35,148,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.26 ($0.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €0.17.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Steinhoff International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steinhoff International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.