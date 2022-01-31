Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stake Reduced by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,082 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Stereotaxis worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 158.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 290.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.35 million, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

