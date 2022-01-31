STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €52.00 ($59.09) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.67 ($58.71).

Shares of STM traded down €0.54 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €40.03 ($45.49). 4,282,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.79 and a 200-day moving average of €39.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

