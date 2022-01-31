Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 31st (AD, AZN, BA, BAS, BOSS, CBK, DEC, DIC, G1A, HEI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 31st:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £115 ($155.15) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($96.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €62.00 ($70.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.10 ($10.34) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €24.00 ($27.27) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €19.00 ($21.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €46.00 ($52.27) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €64.90 ($73.75) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €57.00 ($64.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €84.00 ($95.45) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €80.00 ($90.91) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €89.00 ($101.14) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €68.00 ($77.27) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.10 ($3.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $70.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €800.00 ($909.09) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €36.00 ($40.91) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €105.00 ($119.32) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 415 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 96 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €52.00 ($59.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($142.05) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €20.50 ($23.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 157 ($2.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 250 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

WPP (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

