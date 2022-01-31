Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 31st (AD, AZN, BA, BAS, BOSS, CBK, DEC, DIC, G1A, HEI)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 31st:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £115 ($155.15) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($96.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €62.00 ($70.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.10 ($10.34) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €24.00 ($27.27) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €19.00 ($21.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €46.00 ($52.27) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €64.90 ($73.75) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €57.00 ($64.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €84.00 ($95.45) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €80.00 ($90.91) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €89.00 ($101.14) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €68.00 ($77.27) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.10 ($3.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $70.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €800.00 ($909.09) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €36.00 ($40.91) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €105.00 ($119.32) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 415 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 96 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €52.00 ($59.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($142.05) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €20.50 ($23.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 157 ($2.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 250 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

WPP (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.