Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,196 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the average daily volume of 4,181 call options.

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,448. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 74,568 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 112,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.