Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $19.48. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 1,714 shares.

STOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $696.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,474 over the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

