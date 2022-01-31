StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.37% of StoneX Group worth $174,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in StoneX Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 27,832 shares valued at $1,729,749. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

