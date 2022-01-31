StormX (STMX) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $154.08 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004240 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

