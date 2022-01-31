STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter valued at $2,299,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSKN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.16. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

