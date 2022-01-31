Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $165.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.10 million and the highest is $165.79 million. Stratasys reported sales of $142.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $605.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.