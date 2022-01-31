StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Tops $245,537.87

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $245,537.87 and approximately $17.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,555,109,467 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

