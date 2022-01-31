Stryker Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,953,000 after acquiring an additional 122,019 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

