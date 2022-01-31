Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

