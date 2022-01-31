Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.78. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $208.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.