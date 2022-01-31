Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.56. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 2,892 shares trading hands.
INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.28.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
