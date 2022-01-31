Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Down 31.3% in January

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 518,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $202.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 330,356 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

