Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.0475 on Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $17,802.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00374903 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,312,496 coins and its circulating supply is 41,612,496 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

