Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

SHO opened at $10.78 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

