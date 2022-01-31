Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $40.15

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.15, but opened at $38.94. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 315 shares traded.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,622. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 314,853 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

