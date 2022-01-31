SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits Market Cap of $4.24 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $45,151.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002530 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.33 or 0.07000601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.69 or 0.99773538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,184 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

