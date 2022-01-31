Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.59). 953,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,765,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.61).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.95) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 133 ($1.79).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

About Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.