SushiSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $536.42 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $536.42 million and $151.76 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00010972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00114381 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,829,377 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

