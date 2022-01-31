Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $121.69 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ross Stores worth $121,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

