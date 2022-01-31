Suvretta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,400 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises approximately 2.0% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of KBR worth $117,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 23.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP raised its position in KBR by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in KBR by 216.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of KBR by 81.8% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $42.66. 33,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

