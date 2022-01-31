Suvretta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,509 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 2.0% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Copart worth $121,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.37. 9,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,453. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

