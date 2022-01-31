SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

