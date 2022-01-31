Swingby Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Swingby has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $559,911.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swingby has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,695,976 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

