Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 96 price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 87 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.