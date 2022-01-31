Switcheo (SWTH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,958.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $24.53 million and $53,958.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,721,431,347 coins and its circulating supply is 1,655,668,926 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

