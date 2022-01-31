Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €125.00 ($142.05) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SY1. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($165.91) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.17 ($138.83).

Shares of SY1 stock traded down €3.25 ($3.69) on Monday, hitting €105.25 ($119.60). The stock had a trading volume of 464,708 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €124.59 and its 200-day moving average is €121.81. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

