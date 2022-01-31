SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.43 million and $2,034.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00244327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,701,263 coins and its circulating supply is 125,009,874 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

