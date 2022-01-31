Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

