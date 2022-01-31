Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $15.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1,450 shares.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market cap of $795.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,471 shares of company stock worth $3,871,490. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.