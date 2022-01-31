Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Down 28.8% in January

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter worth about $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,969. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

