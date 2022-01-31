Synthetify Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.78 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $147,957.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00004511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.07110862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.29 or 0.99903631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.