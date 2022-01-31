Tachyon Protocol Price Hits $0.0467 on Top Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $378,164.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00100501 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

