Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood Buys 3,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CEO Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood acquired 3,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $23,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of AMTI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $362.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.44. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $78.22.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
